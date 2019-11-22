Bizarre! Conte warns Inter Players not to ‘last long during sex’

Inter manager Antonio Conte is one of the eccentric coaches in the game, and he reinforced this notion with his latest advise to his payers.

In a rather bizarre interview, the former Chelsea coach revealed that he advises his players to have sex ‘with the minimum of effort’ during the season.

The issue of players having sex before matches has been raised before with Samir Nasri claiming that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had banned his squad from intercourse during the evening before a match.

But while Conte does not ban his players from having sex, the former Chelsea manager admits he urges his squad to keep it short and let their partners do the work.

“During the season, I advise my players to have sex for short periods and with the minimum of effort, and better use positions where they are under their partners,” Conte said in an interview with L’Equipe.

“And preferably, with their wives, because if with others, well, that needs extra action.”

Conte, who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017 and three Serie A titles during his time as manager of Juventus, has had a great start to his Inter career, winning ten of his opening 12 games in Serie A.

The Nerazurri have emerged major challengers to Juventus for the Serie A, and you bet Conte doesn’t want them to f*ck their chances of reclaiming the title. Lol.