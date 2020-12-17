Bitcoin hits all-time high, shatters $20,000 mark

As the cryptocurrency boom continues, Bitcoin has now hit a new all-time high breaking through $20,000.

The volatile virtual currency has gained more than 170% this year amid stock market turmoil.

On Wednesday Bitcoin jumped 4.5% to as much as $20,440 buoyed by demand from large investors keen on its potential for quick profits.

There are also expectations that it may gain more widespread traction as a payment method from the likes of Starbucks and Microsoft.

Bitcoin is widely traded much like real currencies such as the pound and the US dollar. But it also has growing support as a form of payment with PayPal among the most recent adopters of digital currencies.

