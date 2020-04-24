Bisola Aiyeola Teases New Show for Children, ‘Circle Time With Bisola’

Bisola Aiyeola Teases New Show for Children, 'Circle Time With Bisola'

Bisola Aiyeola has announced her upcoming children show, Circle Time With Bisola, and she also shared the teaser on her Instagram.

Per the actress:

A sneak peek into the real deal. A new kiddies show is in town 🥳🥳🥳🥳 We can’t wait. Get the word out there for all kids to know about this. Circle Time with Bisola , a show for kids and for those who love them! Tag a parent, aunty, uncle, cousin, nephew, niece and friend to tell them about this.

Anyone who knows me, knows I love children so I am really excited about this 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾
#CTWB @tmplkds @thetemplecompany

Watch the trailer here:

