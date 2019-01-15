Bisi Alimi Speaks on the Sad State of Nigerian Job Market, Urges Women to be “Bold”

Bisi Alimi has taken to his social media to share his support for Nigerian woman who are struggling with the sexist job market.

The activist who is also an employer of labour spoke on how ugly the market is, how talent and creativity are disregarded and deprioritized, while the male anatomy is given much recognition.

He wrote:

Dear Nigerian women, I am writing to you as an employer, pls be bold, be assertive. Apply for jobs, apply for training opportunities, put yourself out there. It is really sad to see that 99% of applications are from men and when women apply, they are mostly the best. These men apply for jobs not because they are good, sometimes they dont even know what they are applying for. They mostly apply for these jobs cos they are men and they can. When women apply for job, most of the times, they do because they know for sure they can do the job and this is why it is sad. This is what patriarchy does to your mentality, it screws it up. It curbs your progress, it stops you from moving forward. Nigerian women, your place is in the office making money and not in the kitchen making dinner. Thanks

See the post below: