Bisi Alimi Drags Straight Men For Filth And We Are Here For It!

We are tired of reading posts by straight men who have a penchant for taking to social media to rant about how gay men are ‘coming after’ them. And Bisi Alimi is tired of this, too.

So, yesterday, the famous advocate dragged ‘straight’ folks for filth, letting it be known that gay men have better things to do with their time.

“I find it funny that straight men that don’t shower and can only boast of metallic tasting dicks are claiming that gay men, who spent money and time on looking good, are coming after them,” he wrote, adding, “You should count yourself lucky if we do.”

He continued, “Please stay with your straight women who love you and your dirty smelling underwear.”

