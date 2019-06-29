Bisi Alimi Calls Out Bobrisky for Defending Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Bisi Alimi Calls Out Bobrisky for Defending Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Bisi Alimi has some words for Bobrisky who declared Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo a ‘nice’ person after Busola Dakolo accused the preacher of rape.

Recall that the socialite hopped on her Instagram to throw shade at Busola Dakolo who shared in painful details, how the COZA preacher raped her when she was just a teenager. Follow her story here.

Yesterday, Nigerians dragged Bobrisky all over Twitter for her controversial stand. And now, Bisi Alimi has shared some words for the transwoman, reminding her that she is always “on the wrong side of history.”

See the post below:

, , ,

Related Posts

banky

Banky W, Joe Abah, & More to Contribute to Busola Dakolo’s Legal Defence

June 29, 2019

Lizzo Reveals How ‘Bigoted’ Festival Security Assaulted Members of Her Team

June 29, 2019

Safaree Samuels Apologises to Erica Mena for Allegedly Cheating on Her

June 29, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *