Bisi Alimi Calls Out Bobrisky for Defending Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Bisi Alimi has some words for Bobrisky who declared Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo a ‘nice’ person after Busola Dakolo accused the preacher of rape.

Recall that the socialite hopped on her Instagram to throw shade at Busola Dakolo who shared in painful details, how the COZA preacher raped her when she was just a teenager. Follow her story here.

Yesterday, Nigerians dragged Bobrisky all over Twitter for her controversial stand. And now, Bisi Alimi has shared some words for the transwoman, reminding her that she is always “on the wrong side of history.”

See the post below: