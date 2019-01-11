Bishop T. D. Jakes Drags Troll Who Criticised His Outfit

Bishop T. D. Jakes is out here reading trolls for filth, and we love it!

Recent drama started after the famous preacher shared his new photo on his Instagram, and while fans had good things to say about him, one troll decided to rear her head up.

“Fire you stylist Bishop,” said the troll, adding, “The two small tight clothes make you look like you’re going through mid-life crisis. Love your preaching though.”

And the Bishop fired back. “It’s so easy to be rude. Don’t be like that. I didn’t correct which “too” you should’ve used. Do like I do: I notice some things and keep them to myself. As we all have room to grow!”

Ouch.

See the exchange below: