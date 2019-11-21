Bishop slams UNN over Witchcraft Conference

Bishop Sam Zuga of House of Joy Ministry and Founder of Samzuga Foundation has condemned the witchcraft conference scheduled to hold on the 26th of November 2019, at the University of Nigeria (UNN).

The cleric took to his official social media page on Thursday to condemn the witchcraft conference and vowed to put a stop to it.

Addressing a Professor from Benue, who is to be the keynote speaker on the International Witchcraft Conference, Bishop said, “Prof. David Ker, I can’t be a servant of the Most High God from Benue State and allow you to go be the international teacher of witchcraft, you are only not attending that conference, tell your host, the international conference of witchcraft cannot hold anywhere in Nigeria.

“Arc Bishop Benson Idahosa stopped it before. I am his grandson, it cannot hold even now!

We can barely produce a tricycle (Keke napep) in this country, we are not even thinking on how this country can move forward, so, all we can organise and teach is the meaning, factors and practices on witchcraft.”

He added: “As long as I’m alive and God is alive, this conference can’t hold. When nations are holding digital conferences to advance technology, Nigeria’s professors are busy organizing international conference to teach witchcraft.

“What brought poverty in Nigeria is the FESTAC which Obasanjo use Nigeria money to organize, instead of advancing technology at that time with abundant oil money, rather, he invited witches all over Africa to Nigeria. Many of them came for FESTAC and refused to go back to their countries. That is why God became angry with Nigeria and we became one of the poorest countries of the world.

“No international witchcraft conference will hold in this country.

“No physical/broad day light witchcraft conference will hold in this country,” he said.