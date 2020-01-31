The United States of America Mission in Nigeria has taken to their social media to shut down the reports making rounds that the famous Bishop David Oyedepo was denied visa.

In case you missed it: report surfaced that there was mild drama at the Lagos office of the Embassy of the United States Thursday as the senior pastor of Winners’ Chapel International was denied visa. The report further claimed that the preacher created scene whilst querying the grounds for his refusal. He allegedly sent for his bodyguards to get his phones so he could make some calls, but the embassy allegedly told him he could not make calls within the precincts of the visa-issuing section of the embassy.

Well, the embassy has dismissed this as fake news.

“#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false. If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false,” their official handle tweeted.

