Bishop Oyedepo denied US Visa

There was mild drama at the Lagos office of the Embassy of the United States Thursday as the senior pastor of Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo was denied visa.

But an ace comedian, Abovi Ugboma, popularly known as Bovi was lucky with the embassy as he was issued the visa.

However, his wife, Kris Asimonye, was not as lucky as she was denied the travelling document, ThisDay reports.

The embassy reportedly did not give any other reason except the standard default explanation that the Bishop did not qualify for visa renewal in its assessment and urged him to try again.

Heaven was, however, let loose, when the obviously flustered preacher and businessman, created scene whilst querying the grounds for his refusal.

Insider said he told the embassy he had been traveling to the states as far back as 1980s and had not violated any rules or committed any crime to have warranted being denied a renewal of his visa.

According to the source, he immediately sent for his bodyguards to get his phones so he could make some calls, but the embassy allegedly told him he could not make calls within the precincts of the visa-issuing section of the embassy.

The incident comes amid reports that Nigeria has been added to a new list of countries banned from entering the US under new regime imposed by President Donald Trump.