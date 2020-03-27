Bindi Irwin Marries Chandler Powell at Lavish No-Guests Ceremony

Congratulations to Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell!

The television personality married her boo on Wednesday, and later took to her Instagram to revealed that she decided to host the ceremony without guests in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dou lives in Australia, where only citizens, residents and immediate family members could enter the country as of March 20.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” Irwin wrote. “There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto [sic] hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”

They celebrated in the Australia Zoo gardens, with Irwin’s mom helping her get ready. Her brother, Robert, walked her down the aisle. “Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!” she wrote.

See her post below: