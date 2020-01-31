Bimbo Akisanya has taken to her Instagram to speak about abusive relationships and why she chose to walk away from her marriage when her son was only three months old.

“I left that marriage when my son was just 3 months old,” she began in the post, adding, “you think it was easy to make that decision? No. I left early cos I didn’t want to die.”

She continued, “I left early cos I didn’t want to lose my child, I left early cos I didn’t want to be a murderer. ( its a story for another day ) I was married for a year & 4months & it was hellish. Hello, DO NOT KILL ANOTHER PERSON’S CHILD all in the name of marriage. I am also a mother & I know how I am striving to train & feed my son. Please, don’t pray or wish for a mother to labour in vain oooo🙏 it must be AN EYE FOR AN EYE.”

Her post has stirred heartwarming reactions on social media, with many women using that opportunity to share their own survival stories.

See the post below: