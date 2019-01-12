Billy Zane to Play Marlon Brando in Drama Film, “Waltzing With Brando”

Billy Zane will play Marlon Brando in a new drama film, Waltzing With Brando, written by Bill Fishman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zane will also produce the film which is based on a 2011 memoir by Los Angeles-based architect Bernard Judge, Waltzing With Brando: Planning a Paradise in Tahiti.

A recap of the book:

During the early 1970s, Judge found himself living on an unpopulated atoll in the South Pacific with his client, a Godfather-era Brando, as they built an environmentally sustainable private retreat.

As at press time, it was unclear who will play the judge.

We can’t wait!