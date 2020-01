THR is reporting that Billy Porter wowed last night, at the Golden Globes, in a feathered Tuxedo embellished with 4,000 Swarovski crystals, complete with a 14-yard train that zips off.

The outfit was designed by Alex Vinash, and was completed with a $2 million, 40-carat diamond pendant necklace by Tiffany & Company. Check him out below: