Billy Porter to Play ‘Genderless’ Fairy Godmother In Cinderella Remake

Billy Porter has revealed he will play a “genderless” Fairy Godmother in the upcoming Cinderella remake.

According to CBS News, the actor will become the first man to hold the role in a mainstream adaptation of the classic children’s story. And he has called it “a classic fairytale for a new generation.”

“We are presenting this character as genderless – at least that’s how I’m playing it. And it’s really powerful,” he told CBS News.”I think the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down,” he said during a chat with CBS News on Monday.

“It hit me when I was on the set last week, how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother – they call it the Fab G,” Porter told CBS News. “Magic has no gender.”

Porter, who has won an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony award, is also known for his spectacular and gender non-conforming dress at award events, where he’s appeared in heels and dresses.

We can’t wait!