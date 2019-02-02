Billy Porter Named Ambassador for Men’s New York Fashion Week

Billy Porter slayed the Golden Globes awards ceremony this year, and now he has been named an ambassador for Men’s New York Fashion Week.

According to THR, the Pose star duties at fashion week, running from Feb. 4 to 6, will include attending runway shows and “interacting” with designers he may collaborate with in the future.

Reacting to the amazing news, he said in a statement to THR: “I have always used clothes as a tool for self-expression and find immense pleasure in celebrating life, love and joy through fashion. I am thrilled. I’ve been a longtime supporter of emerging designers from the New York fashion scene so I am most looking forward to amplifying the collections that are inclusive, fresh and innovative. I can’t wait to see what comes down the runway.”

He added, “Y’all better bring on the fashions, children! The category is…POSE.”

And we are super glad for him!