Billy Porter in Talks to Star as Musical Fairy Godmother in Sony’s ‘Cinderella’

If the deal is made, the actor will join music superstar Camila Cabello, who is tackling the titular pauper-turned-princess role, as well as providing music for the film. Blockers filmmaker Kay Cannon is set to direct for the studio’s Columbia label.

While exact plot details remain unknown, the story is described as a modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale.

James Corden, who is credited with the original idea for the project, is producing the feature project with Leo Pearlman, his partner at Fulwell 73.