Billy Porter in Talks to Star as Musical Fairy Godmother in Sony’s ‘Cinderella’

THR is reporting that Billy Porter is about to land a deal with Sony.
According to the outlet, the Emmy Award-winning Pose actor is in talks to join Cinderella. And sources say that Porter will be playing the movie musical’s resident fairy godmother.
The report continues:
If the deal is made, the actor will join music superstar Camila Cabello, who is tackling the titular pauper-turned-princess role, as well as providing music for the film. Blockers filmmaker Kay Cannon is set to direct for the studio’s Columbia label.
While exact plot details remain unknown, the story is described as a modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale.
James Corden, who is credited with the original idea for the project, is producing the feature project with Leo Pearlman, his partner at Fulwell 73.
We can’t wait!