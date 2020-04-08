Billy Porter & Cynthia Erivo Join Virtual Passover Event for Charity

THR is reporting that Billy Porter and Cynthia Erivo have joined the line up of artists for a virtual Passover Seder to be streamed online.

Per the outlet, the event which will tell the original story of Exodus, is aimed at raising money for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s emergency response fund through music and comedy.

Other stars booked to show up for the virtual event include Ben Platt, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Debra Messing, Jason Alexander, Finn Wolfhard, Dan Levy, Idina Menzel, Josh Groban and Henry Winkler, among many others, will also be joining the seder. Religious scholars including Rabbis Sharon Brous, David Wolpe and Amichai Lau-Lavie.

“In a time of confinement and uncertainty, a rag-tag team of Jews and non-Jewish Passover enthusiasts felt it was more important than ever to channel creative energies and gather community,” head writer Alex Edelman said Tuesday in a statement.

He continued, “We’re thrilled to be reinterpreting the timeless story of liberation and renewal while raising money for those on the front lines enduring — and fighting — an actual plague.”

We can’t wait!