Billionaire Splashes Record $238m for New York Apartment

Billionaire investor Ken Griffin has set the record for the most expensive home ever sold in the US after coughing out $238m for a New York apartment.

The property, in the luxury 220 Central Park South building, has four floors, overlooking the famous New York park.

This comes after Griffin, founder of the hedge fund Citadel, also made headlines on Monday for buying another high-priced property – a $124m house near Buckingham Palace in London.

He already holds records for buying the most expensive apartments in Miami, which he bought for $60m in 2015, and in Chicago, which he spent almost $59m on last year, BBC writes.

Before Griffin splurged on the Central Park home, the most expensive home in the US was a house in East Hampton that was sold for $137m in 2014.

His new neighbours will include the musician Sting and his wife Trudie Styler, who are also reportedly buying an apartment in the building.

The 66-storey skyscraper was designed by the US architect Robert A M Stern, and is located on a street appropriately named Billionaire’s Row.

Griffin, 50, also owns three other luxury homes in Chicago, six in the Palm Beach area of Florida, and two homes in Hawaii.