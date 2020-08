Billionaire heir, Adewale Adeleke has followed in the footsteps of former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode to shade Nigerian youths.

The music executive took to his Instagram story to react to a post by FFK, noting that a 25-year-old led the coup in Mali, however Nigerian youths concern themselves with Big Brother Naija.

Adewale Adeleke referred to the youths of our great nations as ‘lame’ for acting like their lives depend on BBN and urged them to instead, go make some money.

