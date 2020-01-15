Billie Eilish to Sing ‘No Time to Die’ Bond Title Track

THR is reporting that Billie Eilish has been officially unveiled as the musician to perform the title track for the latest 007 outing, No Time to Die, and this will make her the youngest artist ever to record a Bond theme.

The 18-year-old has written the song — to be released on Darkroom/Interscope Records — together with her older brother, Finneas.

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme,” said No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga. “I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought — a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come.”

Added Eilish: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

“We are excited to announce that Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time to Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film,” said Eon’s Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of No Time to Die.

We can’t wait!