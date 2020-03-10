Billie Eilish has addressed those who have a penchant for body-shaming her.

The 18-year-old singer spoke about this at her concert in Miami last night, where she debuted an interlude video during which she strips down to her bra.

From the video shared on social media by her fan, Eilish dressed in baggy clothes that are typical of her style, and over the course of the clip, she removes her clothing until she is down to her bra.

She said:

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, If I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? If my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

