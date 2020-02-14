Billie Eilish Releases ‘No Time to Die’ Bond Title Track

Billie Eilish has revealed her single for the next Bond film. Titled, “No Time to Die,” this makes her the youngest artist to write and record a 007 theme.

Her brother Finneas produced the song, with Stephen Lipson. It features orchestral arrangements by No Time to Die composer Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, as well as guitar from Johnny Marr.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” Eilish said in January when her involvement was announced. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.” The Bond theme comes weeks after Eilish swept the four major Grammys categories. Listen below: