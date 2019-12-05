Billie Eilish Lands $25m for Apple TV+ Documentary

Billie Eilish is already making huge strides in the industry.

THR is reporting that the singer has landed a $25 million deal with Apple TV+ for a documentary. And the film, which has already been shot, was directed by R.J. Cutler and produced in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Records.

The film reportedly will follow the 17-year-old singer-songwriter journey to the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Cutler was granted deep access to her private moments with family and behind-the-scenes of her public appearances.

THR adds:

The doc, which was shopped to multiple distributors, comes as Eilish, who was named Apple Music’s artist of the year, is set to headline the streaming service’s first-ever Apple Music Awards on Dec. 4 from the Steve Jobs Theater. The project will be available through entertainment platform TV+ instead of Apple Music, which has previously released documentary projects like Taylor Swift’s The 1989 World Tour (Live) and Ed Sheeran’s Songwriter. It signals a blurring of the lines between the $10-per-month music streaming service and the $5-per-month film and TV offering.

The documentary, which is expected to premiere in 2020.