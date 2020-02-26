Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish is a Staunch Justin Bieber Fan: ‘I Don’t Care If He Pooped and Put It on a Plate

ukamaka

Billie Eilish wants you all to know nothing will stop her from being a Justin Bieber fan.

The Grammy award-winning singer made this one in a recent interview in which she expressed how excited she always is when it comes to Bieber’s music.

“Anything that he makes at all, I’m excited about,” Billie said. “I don’t care if he pooped and put it on a plate and put that in a store. I’m excited! Anything that Justin makes, I’m ready to go.”

Hear her below:

