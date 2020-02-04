Billie Eilish has finally addressed the drama surrounding her relationship with Drake.

Recall that in 2019, the singer revealed to Vanity Fair that she texted with rapper Drake, who received backlash for engaging with a then-underage Eilish.

“Drake is, like, the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to,” said Eilish, who was 17 at the time. “I mean, I’ve only, like, texted him, but he’s so nice.”

Now 18, Eilish is defending her relationship with the 33-year-old rapper in an interview with Vogue. “The Internet is such a stupid a– mess right now,” said Eilish of the negative response to her statements. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist?”

The “Bad Guy” singer said she felt there are more concerning things to worry about than Drake’s taste in music. “There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump?” she said. “What the f–k is that s–t?”

