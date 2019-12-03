Billie Eilish Bops to Tekno and Zlatan’s ‘Agege’ Song

Tekno and Zlatan Ibile have found a new fan in Billie Eilish.

The American singer took to her social media to share a video of herself bopping to the Nigerians’ song Agege, and this has warmed the hearts of fans who are pleased whenever they spot foreigners listening to Nigerian music.

It is also worthy to note that Eilish already told Vanity Fair that Tekno is currently her favourite artist.

See the video below:

And check out when she talked about Tekno, at the 16th minute mark: