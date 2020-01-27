Billie Eilish Becomes Youngest Record of the Year Winner Ever

Congratulations to Billie Eilish!

Last night, the 18-year-old singer won record of the year for “Bad Guy,” becoming the youngest winner ever in this category.

Eilish also swept the top four categories of album, record and song of the year and best new artist, winning a total of five of the six awards for which she was nominated. Eilish is also the youngest person to be nominated for the top four awards.

Eilish, making her fourth trip to the podium during the CBS telecast, had seemingly run out of things to say by the end of the show, offering just a couple of words alongside her brother and producer Finneas.

“Bad Guy” was Eilish’s first career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

