This year’s Billboard Music Awards reportedly will be postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The show was set to air live from Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29, on NBC. However, THR is reporting that on March 15, the American Center for Disease Control recommended that all gatherings involving 50 people or more be called off for the next eight weeks, while President Donald Trump on the following day said gatherings of more than 10 people should be avoided.

In a statement, NBC and Dick Clark Productions, which produces the awards show, said: “In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff — we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards. For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. DCP and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future.”

It was also announced Tuesday that Telemundo and Billboard are postponing the Billboard Latin Music Awards, previously scheduled to air live April 23 from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The LatinFest+ conference, which was scheduled for April 20-23, at the Venetian, will also be postponed.