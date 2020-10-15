Billboard Music Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The 2020 edition of the Billboard Music Awards was finally held last night, and some of the winners include Billie Eilish, Lizzo, BTS, and many others.

See the full list below:

Top Artist Billie Eilish Jonas Brothers Khalid Post Malone *WINNER Taylor Swift Top Hot 100 Song “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi “bad guy,” Billie Eilish “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Top Male Artist DaBaby Khalid Lil Nas X Post Malone *WINNER Ed Sheeran Top Female Artist Billie Eilish *WINNER Ariana Grande Halsey Lizzo Taylor Swift Billboard Chart Achievement Award Mariah Carey Luke Combs Lil Nas X Harry Styles *WINNER Taylor Swift Top Song Sales Artist Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Lizzo *WINNER Post Malone Taylor Swift Top Social Artist BTS *WINNER Billie Eilish EXO GOT7 Ariana Grande Top R&B Artist Chris Brown Khalid *WINNER Lizzo Summer Walker The Weeknd Top Country Artist Kane Brown Luke Combs *WINNER Dan + Shay Maren Morris Thomas Rhett Top Latin Artist Anuel AA Bad Bunny *WINNER J Balvin Ozuna Romeo Santos Top Christian Artist Lauren Daigle *WINNER Elevation Worship For King & Country Hillsong United Kanye West Top Billboard 200 Album Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” *WINNER Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next” Khalid “Free Spirit” Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding” Taylor Swift “Lover”

