Billboard Music Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The 2020 edition of the Billboard Music Awards was finally held last night, and some of the winners include Billie Eilish, Lizzo, BTS, and many others.
See the full list below:
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone *WINNER
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Song
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“bad guy,” Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone *WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish *WINNER
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles *WINNER
Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo *WINNER
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Social Artist
BTS *WINNER
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid *WINNER
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs *WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny *WINNER
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle *WINNER
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” *WINNER
Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”
Khalid “Free Spirit”
Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Taylor Swift “Lover”