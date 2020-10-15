Billboard Music Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The 2020 edition of the Billboard Music Awards was finally held last night, and some of the winners include Billie Eilish, Lizzo, BTS, and many others.

See the full list below:

Top Artist

Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone *WINNER
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Song

“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“bad guy,” Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Top Male Artist

DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone *WINNER
Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish *WINNER
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles *WINNER
Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo *WINNER
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Top Social Artist

BTS *WINNER
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown
Khalid *WINNER
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown
Luke Combs *WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny *WINNER
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle *WINNER
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” *WINNER
Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”
Khalid “Free Spirit”
Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Taylor Swift “Lover”

