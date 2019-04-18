Bill Gates Says Happy to be Associated with Buhari

Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Wednesday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his successful re-election.

Speaking in a telephone call, Bill Gates said he was happy to be associated with the Nigerian President.

The Philanthropist also restated his commitment to the success of the administration as well as the progress, prosperity and well-being of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also speaking, President Buhari restated his belief that Gates’ wealth has benefited Nigeria’s development, and expressed appreciation for the call.

Buhari commended the American billionaire for his consistent and generous support to public causes around the globe, and specifically for supporting the eradication of polio and HIV diseases in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

A statement by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu quoted him as saying “I am very happy the way your projects have touched the life of the average Nigerian.

“The people of this country have given their verdict.”