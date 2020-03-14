Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to devote more time to philanthropy.

In a statement Friday, Gates, who started Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen, said he is stepping down in order “to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change.”

In a press release, Microsoft announced that its 64-year-old co-founder was leaving its board to “dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities.”

“It’s been a tremendous honour and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a written statement.

“Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill’s ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill’s friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realize our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.”