Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg On Social Media For Defending Him

Bill Cosby has taken to his social media to thank Snoop Dogg for defending him on social media.

The former actor who is currently serving time in prison for sexually assaulting a woman, posted an Instagram note to the rapper, thanking him for his recent support. Cosby’s message was shared in wake of Snoop’s attack on Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, who have been criticised for targeting black men at the center of sexual assault allegations, while ignoring the cases of white men.

“Snoop – when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me,” Cosby wrote. “It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death. Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever.”

Snoop dragged Winfrey and King on Wednesday night, after the latter received backlash for mentioning the sexual assault allegations against the late Kobe Bryant. During her interview with Lisa Leslie, King asked the WNBA legend if she believed the sexual assault case, which was dismissed in 2004, “complicated” Bryant’s legacy. Leslie said she didn’t believe Bryant was “the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman.”

King has since claimed that her question was “taken out of context”; however, many people, including Snoop, were mainly upset that she mentioned the case just days after the legend’s death.

“Gayle King, [you] out of pocket for that shit, way out of pocket,” Snoop said in an Instagram video. “What do you gain from that? I swear to god, we the worst. We the fucking worst. We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after fucking Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumb-ass questions. I get sick of y’all.”

Snoop continued to hurl insults at King, before issuing a threat: “Funky dog-head bitch. How dare you try to tarnish my motherfuckin’ homeboy’s reputation? … Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you.”

Snoop followed up the video with a series of posts showing King and Winfrey next to Weinstein, who is currently at the center of a rape trial. In one of the captions, Snoop slammed Oprah over her interview with James Safechuck and Wade Robson—the men who have accused Michael Jackson of child sexual abuse.

See his video below:

And here’s Bill Cosby’s message to him: