Bigsoul Entertainment Release Much-Anticipated Visuals for “Aaaw!”

“B B B B, Bigsoul!” is a tag name many of you have come to equate with great music as it can be found in almost every song Bigsoul has produced. Born in the 80’s, Bigsoul has brushed shoulders with music industry giants such as Collo (King wa Rap), Prezzo, Cannibal, the late Achieng’ Abura, Camp mula, Gogo Simo band, and list goes on. He has worked in creative advertisement with companies like KQ, Coca-Cola, and Safaricom; and right now, Bigsoul can be found at the Kenyan coast-based film company AR Films, where he works as an effects and sound engineer as well as a film score composer on the TV series PETE.

Some call him a music Guru, and some call him a musical genius, but not so many know Bigsoul as a musician himself. He is a multi-instrumentalist, a great vocalist, and one of the best composers in the country. His name is well known by most Kenyan artists and musicians and his ability to create unique beats and symphonies is unparalleled. He won the 2016 Best Sound Designer award and the Coast Films Award and excels at anything musical he touches, art, film, TV, and the music industry.

After many years supporting Kenya’s music industry behind the scenes, Bigsoul has finally released his own solo visuals to the track Aaaw! (Just the way you are), which premiered on September 15, 2020. Aaaw! is a single off his 2019 Album titled HISIA, where the track proved popular amongst his fans. With the help of his long-time friend and colleague, Lovince McKenzie, Bigsoul’s message of being comfortable in your own skin and not conforming to society’s expectations and infatuation with colourism in order to be loved by others or your partner, is brought to life on the screen.

