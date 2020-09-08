#BigBrethrenGhana: Shocking images of Ghana’s Reality TV show set internet ablaze

It’s safe to think that for Ghanaians, the mantra is: whatever Nigerians can do, we can do worse!

Now, this is not an attempt to troll Nigeria’s smaller neighbour, but merely the most honest reaction to images of Ghana’s reality TV show, Big Brethren Ghana, that hit the internet today.

As the Big Brother Naija show gets global acclaim for the content, presentation and colourful personalities it showcases, Ghanaians – needing a slice of the market – came up with the Big Brethren Ghana version of the show. Problem is, it’s proved to be a horrific attempt to recreate the premium show.

Images of the show circulating online portray an amateurishly produced event fraught with paucity of funds and technical knowhow.

Reactions pour in as images of the show flooded the internet

From the dinghy apartment where the contestants are housed, to the poor picture quality and curious looking housemates, the Big Brethren Ghana has got many wondering what organisers of the show are up to.

The show has already been savaged by Ghanaian Twitter before their Nigerian counterparts hopped on the train.

And once again, Nigerians pulled no punches taking their West African neighbour to the cleaners.

The reactions to the images are pure vibe. Check out some of them below.

