BigBrethrenGhana: Shocking images of Ghana’s Reality TV show set internet ablaze

It’s safe to think that for Ghanaians, the mantra is: whatever Nigerians can do, we can do worse!

Now, this is not an attempt to troll Nigeria’s smaller neighbour, but merely the most honest reaction to images of Ghana’s reality TV show, Big Brethren Ghana, that hit the internet today.

As the Big Brother Naija show gets global acclaim for the content, presentation and colourful personalities it showcases, Ghanaians – needing a slice of the market – came up with the Big Brethren Ghana version of the show. Problem is, it’s proved to be a horrific attempt to recreate the premium show.

Images of the show circulating online portray an amateurishly produced event fraught with paucity of funds and technical knowhow.

From the dinghy apartment where the contestants are housed, to the poor picture quality and curious looking housemates, the Big Brethren Ghana has got many wondering what organisers of the show are up to.

The show has already been savaged by Ghanaian Twitter before their Nigerian counterparts hopped on the train.

And once again, Nigerians pulled no punches taking their West African neighbour to the cleaners.

The reactions to the images are pure vibe. Check out some of them below.

Someone said only David can sponsor Big Brethren Ghana and he won't even feel it… pic.twitter.com/cqm3FNGJNq — Of lay lay Laycon #Iconic (@kidacuz) September 8, 2020

Big Brethren Ghana be like NYSC Orientation camp😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j2JyrPLqDH — Proper Ijebu boy🇳🇬 (@OsikoBolu) September 8, 2020

Biggie in Big Brethren Ghana be like

" From today onward going housemates wud be gattin two of ah bag of pear wata" pic.twitter.com/GRwD2HO3ZB — Grumpy Nigerian☹️💡 (@lyfrosh) September 8, 2020

Big Brethren Ghana looks like Hungry University students during exam period 😂😂😂 Igbeyin Campus😂😂 Man U / Cuppy # pic.twitter.com/WFgFwPFOru — [email protected]/_£Y T^/iN (@illtwin) September 8, 2020

Big Brethren Ghana hosemates dem look like hungry mofo who jus survived 3days hunger strike, must you copy Naija 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/6R0kMT30Fx — Drèy Élèpon Mèfá (@DJObaM3dia) September 8, 2020

If i get evicted from Big Brethren Ghana

I will give testimony of how I escaped from sambisa forest 🤣🤣#bigbrethrenghana pic.twitter.com/vQEkHSTo39 — Olaoye Solomon Wise (@Femiwise) September 8, 2020

I heard that Ghana started her version of big brother called "Big Brethren Ghana". Las las "Biggy237" better pass this one o 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/1BbSUOJSoF — Four-eyed Edo boy Assistant 👑 🇳🇬 (@kings_anyi) September 8, 2020

whoever is behind the Big Brethren Ghana needs to be arrested ASAP. how can you get up and decide to disgrace a whole country just like that — kofi (@sediinam) September 6, 2020

