Big Sean Shares Sweet Message from Jhene Aiko, Tearfully Appreciates Fans on Release of Album

Big Sean now has a second album ‘Detriot’, to his credit, almost ten years after releasing his first album, ‘Finally Famous’ which dropped on June 28, 2011.

The rapper couldn’t hold back the tears as he took to his Instagram story to appreciate his fans for sticking with him despite the very long wait.

“It’s been a long time coming for sure, since I put my first album out, almost ten years ago. So, I just wanna say I appreciate it”, he said in the video.

Big Sean shared an Instagram post to announce the album was out in the early hours of Friday, September 4, 2020 and also shared a sweet note from his lady love, Jhene Aiko, who congratulated him on the release.

