Big Sean Says He’s Working on Another Twenty88 Project With Jhené Aiko

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko will be blessing us with another Twenty88 project.

Per Complex, the rapper whose album, Detroit 2, has just topped the Billboard chart, took to Reddit for an extensive AMA session, where he answered a wide range of questions about his latest effort as well as another release he’s been teasing for years.

“Sup man, big fan. Detroit 2 is still on repeat,” one fan wrote before mentioning Sean’s collaborative project with Jhené Aiko. “Are you guys working on a new TWENTY88 album?”

“It’s in the works,” Sean responded.

Complex adds:

The couple, collectively known as Twenty88, shared their self-titled debut album back in 2016. The eight-track project was praised by Sean and Aiko’s respective fans, many of whom have been holding their breath for a follow-up. Shortly after Twenty88‘s release, Sean told his followers the duo’s sophomore effort would arrive sometime in 2017, after he and Aiko dropped their solo albums.

We can’t wait.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

