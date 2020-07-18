Big Sean Reacts to Naya Rivera, Pays Her Tribute

Big Sean has finally made a public post in reaction to Naya Rivera’s death.

The rapper who was formerly engaged to the actress in 2013/2014 took to Instagram to eulogise the mother of one who is believed to have died while saving her son’s life.

In his post, Big Sean called Rivera a hero not only for saving her 4-year-old boy’s life but also in the way she blessed the world with her talents.

He noted that she knocked down barriers in order for many people to feel confident in themselves, stand tall and be proud.

