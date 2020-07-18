Big Sean Reacts to Naya Rivera, Pays Her Tribute

Big Sean has finally made a public post in reaction to Naya Rivera’s death.
The rapper who was formerly engaged to the actress in 2013/2014 took to Instagram to eulogise the mother of one who is believed to have died while saving her son’s life.
In his post, Big Sean called Rivera a hero not only for saving her 4-year-old boy’s life but also in the way she blessed the world with her talents.
He noted that she knocked down barriers in order for many people to feel confident in themselves, stand tall and be proud.
Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya 💙🙏🏾