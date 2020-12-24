Big Sean is the New Creative Director of Innovation for Detroit Pistons

Big Sean is ending the year 2020 with a bang as he has been named the creative director of innovation for basketball team, Detroit Pistons.

The rapper made the announcement on his Instagram page, disclosing that the job comes with an office in the facility and everything and he was in the market for an intern.

Sporting merchandise from the team Big Sean revealed that he was living his dream as his lifelong ambition was to either ‘rap or hoop for the Pistons’ while noting that he was excited for the amazing journey ahead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

