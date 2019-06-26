Big Match Preview: Nigeria v Guinea

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Syli Nationale of Guinea in the second matchday of fixtures at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt (Afcon 2019).

Three-time champions Nigeria come into the game as group leaders after their hard-fought 1-0 victory over debutants Burundi, and will be looking to book a last 16 slot with a win over the Guineans.

The task is not going to be easy however, as the Syli Nationale, second in Group B after their 2-2 draw against debutants Madagascar, would look to avoid an early hole by getting a positive result in the encounter.

The Eagles’ preparation has been marred by a now familiar row over bonuses and allowances; a situation that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) spokesman, Ademola Olajire, said has been brought under control.

After having to shuffle the side for the tournament opener against Burundi – with a bout of flu ravaging the team, Eagles coach Coach Gernot Rohr has more players to choose from and may ring the changes.

Samuel Kalu who collapsed during training due to dehydration was 100% fit and could feature in the game against Guinea, while match winner Odion Ighalo is expected to start after his dazzling cameo on Saturday.

“The very good news is that Kalu did again yesterday in Cairo an MRI and it is now 100% sure that he is fit and he will be available for the game,” Rohr said in the pre-match press conference

“He already started training with the team so we are happy about that because everybody was a little bit scared when this happened.”

Right back, Shehu Abdullahi will miss out of the fixture due to a hamstring injury that he had in the game against the Swallows of Burundi, and Chidozie Awaziem is expected to continue in that position.

Though it’s not been clearly stated, team captain Mikel Obi may make way for Ahmed Musa in the starting XI, with Alex Iwobi taking his role in attacking midfield to inject pace to the team’s forward play.

For Paul Put’s men, influential Liverpool midfielder, Naby Keita is expected to start from the get-go after playing only 28 minutes in Guinea’s surprise draw against Madagascar.

Kick-off is at 3:30pm local time.