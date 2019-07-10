Big Match Feature: Nigeria v South Africa

The Super Eagles of Nigeria continue their quest to reclaim the African crown when they take on Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the quarterfinals of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) later tonight.

Both former champions do battle at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday – the first time that the Eagles will be playing outside of Alexandria at the ongoing tournament.

Three-time champions Nigeria not only have the edge in the overall head-to-head against South Africa, they have also come out on top in their two Afcon meetings – winning 2-0 and 4-0 at the 2000 and 2004 African Cup of Nations respectively.

Stuart Baxter’s side will however take the positives from their last two meetings with Nigeria which ended in a shock 2-0 win at Uyo and a draw in Johannesburg during the qualification for this tournament.

Nigeria raced to the knockout rounds of the competition by winning their first two games, before suffering a surprise 2-0 defeat to minnows Madagascar.

South Africa, on the other hand, stole into the last 16 as the fourth best third-placed side following the expanded format.

Both are however god value for their place in the quarterfinals, as Nigeria came from behind to down eternal rivals Cameroon 3-2 in an Afcon classic, while Bafana Bafana stunned hosts Egypt in front of 75,000 fans to progress.

Gernot Rohr’s men have still to hit top gear in the tournament, struggling in the final third and shaky at the back – as exposed in the game against Madagascar and Cameroon.

While Bafana Bafana struggled through the group stage, the win against Egypt was thoroughly impressive and could set them on a roll.

Both managers – Rohr and Baxter – know that their teams have to do better if they will advance to the semi-final and mount a strong challenge for the most coveted trophy in African football

“We are here to win. It is not going to be an easy match, but surely if you have to win the Africa Cup, you will not expect to be faced with easy matches at this stage,” Rohr said ahead of the match.

“We know ourselves from the qualifying campaign and it will be no holds–barred on Wednesday. It is not a matter of revenge. It is about reaching the semi-finals.”

South Africa coach Baxter envisages a tough game against ‘powerhouse’ Nigeria.

“The Nigerian team is still one of the powerhouses in the continent,” Baxter said.

“We should be under no illusion that Nigeria are one of the best teams on the continent. They are a stable team and this squad has been together for quite a while and it will be a massive but difficult game for us.”

The match comes up by 8:00pm local time.