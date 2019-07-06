Big Match Feature: Nigeria v Cameroon

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face West African rivals and reigning champions Cameroon in the last 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations later today (Saturday July6) at Alexandria Stadium in Egypt.

Making a return to the continent’s biggest stage since lifting the trophy in 2013, the Eagles have failed to impress thus far, finishing second in Group B, behind minnows and debutants Madagascar who stunned them 2-0 in the final group game.

For Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, the major concern will be his side’s inability to offer much of a threat in attack – something they will have to address if they are to have any chance of coming through this clash against a Cameroon team which has yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Despite ostensibly travelling to Egypt with eight forwards, the Eagles have managed just the two goals, with fans frowning at the coach’s decision to leave out a number of talented youngsters on the bench.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for the Eagles and their fans, who will hope the cream rises to the top when it’s crunch time, as has been the case in the past.

Rohr has favoured a 4-2-3-1 formation so far, deploying skipper Mikel Obi in an advanced midfield role.

Bu the move has twice backfired and there are indications the coach will not only drop the skipper, but switch to a more attacking lineup to liberate the marauding youngsters.

Defending Afcon champions Cameroon have been defensively sound, but a lack of cutting edge from Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Christian Bassogog and Karl-Toko Ekambi has undermined their campaign thus far.

After snatching second place in group F behind Ghana, the Indomitable Lions will need to start roaring in the final third of the field if they are to keep alive their hopes of lifting the Nations Cup trophy for a sixth time.

In head-to-head stats, Nigeria and Cameroon have met in 22 previous matches. The Super Eagles have claimed 11 wins compared to four for the Indomitable Lions, while seven games have been drawn – though the Lions have triumphed in three Nations Cup finals (1984, 1988 and 2000).

The teams’ most recent meeting was a World Cup qualifier in Yaounde in September 2017 which ended in a 1-1 draw, after the Eagles smashed their archrivals 4-0 in Uyo four days earlier.

The winners of this match will advance to face either Egypt or South Africa in the quarterfinals on 10 July in Cairo.

Today’s Match comes up at 5:00pm local time.