Big Deal! Liverpool offer Timo Werner 5-year deal

RB Leipzig striker, Timo Werner, may be on his way to England after Liverpool reportedly offered him a five-year contract.

This was made known by respected transfer expert and sports journalist, Nicolo Schira.

Schira stated this on his official Twitter page over the weekend, saying European champions Liverpool are already in advanced talks with the 24-year-old German striker over a contract that would keepm him at Anfield until 2025.

“Liverpool are in advanced talks with Timo Werner.

“The German striker is the first choice of Jurgen Klopp.

“Reds have offered him a 5-year contract with a wage of €10M (bonuses included) and are working to reach an agreement with Leipzig,” Schira tweeted.

Werner had scored 27 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig so far this campaign before the German Bundesliga was suspended due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Should the deal be sealed, Werner would join the already formidable strike force of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool were also linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe, who is also said to be on the radar of Real Madrid.

