Big deal! Arsenal to offer £40m plus Xhaka for Ndidi

Premier League giants Arsenal are very keen on signing Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester City when the January window opens, the UK Mirror reports.

As a mark of their seriousness to land the Nigerian holding midfielder, the Gunners are willing to part with Granit Xhaka and £40million in the deal.

New boss, Mikel Arteta, has identified central midfield as one of the pressing problems in the squad and wants to address the issue next month.

Ndidi, 22, is having another fine season with Leicester and Brendan Rodgers’ team has only conceded 14 times so far this season.

He is regarded as the man to bring protection to Arsenal’s back four, having done so Brendan Rodgers’ team brilliantly so far.

It also doesn’t hurt that Ndidi pops up with a goal every now and then, with two already to his name this campaign.

It remains to be seen if the Foxes will be convinced to part with their prized asset.