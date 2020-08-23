Big Brother Returns, Issues Strikes to Some Housemates

Big Brother has returned from his almost week-long vacation and came back bearing

punishment.

He gathered the housemates in the lounge upon his return and issued strikes to erring inhabitants of his house- the Head of house, Kiddwaya, his deputy, Tolani Baj, Erica for flouting the HOH lounge rules and Ozo for whispering.

During the Head of House game last Monday, Big Brother announced new privileges for the Head of House and his deputy.

Asides from immunity against eviction, the HOH and DHOH were allowed one guest each in the HOH lounge but the guests must not sleepover in the lounge. Kiddwaya picked Erica as his guest while Tolanibaj picked Prince as her guest.

However, the HoH and his deputy defaulted the rule. While Erica, Kiddwaya’s guest, slept in the lounge till 3am on Saturday, Tolanibaj slept outside the lounge on Prince’s bed.

Kiddwaya got one strike for sleeping outside the HOH lounge and Tolani Baj got a warning strike also for same offence.

Erica got two warning strikes for sleeping and overstaying in the Head of House lounge till 3am and for whispering and speaking in hushed tones.

Big Brother also issued a warning strike to Ozo for whispering and speaking in codes with Neo.

As punishment, Big Brother barred Kiddwaya from participating in the Head of House games for 3 weeks and he will not be nominated as deputy HOH. Tolanibaj was also barred from participating in HOH games for a week.

Big Brother then proceeded to also punish all the housemates for their unruly behaviour while he was away. He said for the next few days, hot water will not be available for them and forbade them from using any of the kitchen utensils to boil water and that they failed their wager because they they were unruly all through the week, even though they performed well during the task.

They will have to manage their existing BBNaira wallet.

Friday arena games winner, Praise also forfeited his right to be pampered due to his unruly behaviour.

Watch videos of the announcement below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

