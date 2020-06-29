Big Brother Naija Season Five to Begin Airing in July

The newest season of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, is set to start airing on July 19th.

Though the theme for this year’s edition is yet to be unveiled and the number of housemates unknown, especially in the face of the global Covid-19 pandemic, we bet that it will not take away from the drama, the highs, lows, fan wars and everything that comes with the BBN show.

Multichoice made the announcement on its official Instagram page and we bet this year’s edition will not disappoint.

“The most anticipated season is here⚠️

Season 5 of the popular TV reality show in Africa,

Big Brother Naija, will premiere Sunday, 19 July, 2020!

.

.

Proudly sponsored by @betway_ng in association with @guinnessngr

.

.

Mark your calendars!

#BBNaija #July19”,

How ready are you for the new season of love, friendships, heartbreak?

