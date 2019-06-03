Big Brother Naija Season 4 to begin June 30

The fourth season of eagerly anticipated reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, will kick off on June 30, the organisers, Multichoice has finally announced.

The show organisers took to its Twitter account to announce that the popular show will be available across all DStv packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Plus on channel 29 from June 30.

“Okay! We can’t wait no more! #BBNaija2019 storms your screens on June 30th! Available on all DStv packages. Proudly sponsored by @Bet9jaOfficial,” it wrote on Twitter.

Okay! We CAN'T wait no more!#BBNaija2019 storms your screens on June 30th!🔥 *Available on all DStv packages*

Proudly sponsored by @Bet9jaOfficial pic.twitter.com/dCJSzaF2Jh — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) June 3, 2019

The 2019 edition of the show will be hosted, for the very first time, in Nigeria, as opposed to other seasons which were shot in South Africa.

“The Big Brother franchise remains one of the most exciting content options available to viewers across the world. Big Brother Naija, which is easily the most popular version in Africa, is finally here and for the first time since 2006, the show will be hosted in Nigeria,” John Ugbe, CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, said while announcing the date.

“Our viewers should expect the very best of entertainment, intrigue and drama, all delivered with excellent production standards straight from a house here in Nigeria.”

Multichoice had earlier revealed the names of ten shortlisted candidates likely to make it to the house for the 2019 edition of the reality TV show.

Viewers were also included in the pre-show activities as they had a window to vote for one of the most eligible contestants.

Renowned media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is expected to return as the host of season four.