Big Brother Naija Handlers Apologise After Slandering Kiddwaya

The handlers of the official page of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show have apologised after their shocking article in which they defamed housemate Kiddwaya.

It all started last night after Erica got drunk during the party and Laycon, whose obsession with Erica have many people concerned, insinuated that Kiddwaya would take advantage of the female contestant. Turns out he was wrong, and surprisingly, this morning, the handlers of the Big Brother Naija show described Kiddwaya as a “serial flirt” who sees Erica as a “target.”

They praised Laycon, dismissed Erica as a drunk. And this stirred heated reactions on social media.

Reacting to the sad situation, Kiddwaya’s Twitter handler had this to say:

It’s ok to feel threatened by a persons influence and success but it’s not enough reason for you to invest your resources in creating negative descriptions of that person . I care about women too much to permit a negative intention or behaviour towards them .#JusticeForKiddwaya — Kiddwaya (@RealKiddwaya) August 9, 2020

Now, they say they are sorry for their hurtful comments. “Well that was embarrassing! We admit we got a little too carried away and we let our emotions get the best of us. Please remember that the power, as always, remains in your hands,” they said.

Well that was embarrassing! We admit we got a little too carried away and we let our emotions get the best of us. Please remember that the power, as always, remains in your hands. #BBNaija — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) August 9, 2020

And those who justifiably said that the organisers are apparently favouring Laycon, they replied:

The winner of BBNaija is purely determined by the votes of the fans, so keep voting your favorite Housemate to remain in the competition. Tune in to the LIVE show at 7pm to see who goes home today. #BBNaija https://t.co/J4UYEW0DHT — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) August 9, 2020

We can’t wait to see how this show pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

