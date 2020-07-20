Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ Girls Come Through with Their Hot Bodies

Hot bods, flawless skin and gorgeous faces to match, Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ Girls are showing up and shutting it down.

A number of them got together at an undisclosed location and decided to bless our timelines with the gift of themselves.

Alex, Koko, Anto, Vandora and even new mum Banbam were all on the roll call for the fun day they had in each other’s company despite ‘haters’ like Nina praying it would rain heavily so that the scheduled girls’ hangout would not hold.

It’s lovely to see them all together like this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

