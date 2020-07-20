Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ Girls Come Through with Their Hot Bodies

Hot bods, flawless skin and gorgeous faces to match, Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ Girls are showing up and shutting it down.
A number of them got together at an undisclosed location and decided to bless our timelines with the gift of themselves.
Alex, Koko, Anto, Vandora and even new mum Banbam were all on the roll call for the fun day they had in each other’s company despite ‘haters’ like Nina praying it would rain heavily so that the scheduled girls’ hangout would not hold.
African girls coming your way, all natural, no filter. Don’t you just love them? Vibing to African girl by @iamteddya , streaming in all platforms. Make your own videos, tag me and @iamteddya with the #africanwomanbyteddya for a repost on my story. Meanwhile to the witches in the next slide @nina_ivy_ enjoy America 🤣. @iamprincess__official Abuja looks good on you 🤣. I just said I should show you both this video and the kind of prayers you dropped in the group. The sun was so lit our skins were popping as always 🤣🤣🤣. If I hear pim 🤣🤣. Deal with it 🤣. Meanwhile, today was a lot but I must commend the level of humility from every single girl in this video. When people see you outside and try to push your buttons, just to get a reaction and go with the “celebrities are rude” narrative, positive vibes end it all. Stay happy ❤️ @kokobykhloe @ahneeka_ @bammybestowed @vandora_vandora @antolecky
It’s lovely to see them all together like this.