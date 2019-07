Tuoyo has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

The male participant was nominated for eviction alongside Tacha, Mike, Seyi, and Frodd, and raked in the lowest votes, followed by Frodd. Which is why he was asked to leave the viral reality TV show.

Also, Frodd has now become the first man to get kicked out from the house, plus this week’s voting has confirmed Tacha’s solid fanbase despite the criticisms from folks who have a problem with her antics.

Check out how folks voted above.